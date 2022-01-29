Thunder Token Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $66.22 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.66 or 0.00281285 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

