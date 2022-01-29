TigerCash Market Capitalization Hits $529,011.79 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $529,011.79 and approximately $3.12 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.
- BitcoinX (BCX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Mixin (XIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00926570 BTC.
TigerCash Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “
Buying and Selling TigerCash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
