TitanSwap (TITAN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $47,649.00

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00003504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $70.35 million and $47,649.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00043346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00107976 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

