Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,647,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TOMDF opened at 0.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.04. Todos Medical has a 12-month low of 0.02 and a 12-month high of 0.64.

Get Todos Medical alerts:

Todos Medical Company Profile

Todos Medical Ltd. engages in the development of patient-friendly blood tests for the screening of cancers. The firm focuses on the creation of a new methodology for cancer detection tests that make cancer detection more accurate, accessible and affordable to the general public. It has a two cancer screening tests, TM-B1 and TM-B2.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Todos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Todos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.