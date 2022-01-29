TokenPay (TPAY) Price Tops $0.0363 on Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $801,835.73 and $72,124.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,103.95 or 1.00093411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00076206 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00021527 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00033855 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002401 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.28 or 0.00489319 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

