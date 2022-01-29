Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,488 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Toll Brothers worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,707,000 after purchasing an additional 59,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after acquiring an additional 293,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,820,000 after acquiring an additional 259,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,323,000 after acquiring an additional 153,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.27. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

