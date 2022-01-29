Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.46%.

Shares of TMP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.58. 28,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $160,309.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,432 shares of company stock worth $368,235. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.