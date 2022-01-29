Toncoin Price Reaches $2.60 on Top Exchanges (TONCOIN)

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.60 or 0.00006906 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $9.23 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.01 or 0.06743409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,633.41 or 1.00108882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00053829 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

