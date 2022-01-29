Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Short Interest Update

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the December 31st total of 251,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.8 days.

OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $14.02 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPZEF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

