Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the December 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOWTF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.09. Tower One Wireless has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

