Tower token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $407,149.00 (TOWER)

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Tower token has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tower token coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tower token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tower token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00109073 BTC.

Tower token Profile

TOWER is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tower token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tower token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tower token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tower token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tower token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.