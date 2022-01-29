Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Short Interest Down 60.0% in January

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
TWER opened at $0.25 on Friday. Towerstream has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.
Towerstream Company Profile
Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Towerstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towerstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.