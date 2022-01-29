Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Short Interest Down 60.0% in January

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

TWER opened at $0.25 on Friday. Towerstream has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

Towerstream Company Profile

Towerstream Corp. provides fixed wireless broadband network services. It offers wireless business Internet service in three product categories: Business Class Internet, Temporary Internet Solutions, and Wholesale Internet Service. The company was founded on December 17, 1999 and is headquartered in Middletown, RI.

