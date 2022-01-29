Tranchess (CHESS) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $55.32 million and approximately $25.63 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002410 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tranchess has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,004.11 or 0.99992217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00075300 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00021547 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00033292 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.06 or 0.00486915 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tranchess

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,403,362 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

