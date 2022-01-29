TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Head to Head Survey

TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransAtlantic Capital and GreenBox POS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAtlantic Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GreenBox POS $8.52 million 18.55 -$5.01 million N/A N/A

TransAtlantic Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GreenBox POS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TransAtlantic Capital and GreenBox POS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAtlantic Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares TransAtlantic Capital and GreenBox POS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAtlantic Capital N/A N/A N/A GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

TransAtlantic Capital has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.82, suggesting that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GreenBox POS beats TransAtlantic Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransAtlantic Capital Company Profile

TransAtlantic Capital, Inc. operates as a shell company. It intends to invest in, purchase, develop, and sell within a diversified portfolio of commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on May 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Vallejo, CA.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

