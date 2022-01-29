TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,559,135. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $604.15 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $537.84 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $615.68 and a 200-day moving average of $624.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.50.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

