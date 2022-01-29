TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) vs. Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Head-To-Head Analysis

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.2% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

TransMedics Group has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransMedics Group and Precision Optics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group $25.64 million 15.63 -$28.75 million ($1.38) -10.46 Precision Optics $10.68 million 3.20 -$100,000.00 ($0.05) -40.79

Precision Optics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransMedics Group. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransMedics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TransMedics Group and Precision Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransMedics Group currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.55%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Profitability

This table compares TransMedics Group and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group -134.15% -41.03% -26.59% Precision Optics -6.65% -19.84% -10.82%

Summary

TransMedics Group beats Precision Optics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc. operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation. The company was founded by Waleed H. Hassanein in August 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

