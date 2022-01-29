Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Up 176.3% in January

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, an increase of 176.3% from the December 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:TSRYY opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

