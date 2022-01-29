Treat DAO (TREAT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45,484.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.98 or 0.06731715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,957.85 or 0.99774995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.