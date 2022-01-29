Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 101.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 928,514 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.66% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $38,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 41.2% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE TPH opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

