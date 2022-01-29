TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of TriNet Group worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,716,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,681,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 631,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after acquiring an additional 149,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after acquiring an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $214,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $42,471.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,212. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.27.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

