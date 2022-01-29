Trinity Network Credit Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $69,727.00 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $317,742.29 and approximately $69,727.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trinity Network Credit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043153 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00108420 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trinity Network Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trinity Network Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.