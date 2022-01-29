Tripio (TRIO) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Tripio has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $51,668.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00043147 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00107805 BTC.

Tripio Profile

TRIO is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.