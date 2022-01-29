TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSC shares. B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $924,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

