Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSU. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cormark restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total transaction of C$45,550.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$947,122.20.

Trisura Group stock opened at C$42.60 on Friday. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$21.28 and a twelve month high of C$49.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.31.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$91.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 1.7699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

