Trittium (TRTT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Trittium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trittium has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trittium has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $77,677.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00049001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.86 or 0.06756566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00052868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.80 or 0.99844817 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Trittium Profile

Trittium’s genesis date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . Trittium’s official website is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

Trittium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trittium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trittium using one of the exchanges listed above.

