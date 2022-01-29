TRON Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, TRON has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $6.08 billion and $675.76 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002496 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003993 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000258 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,802,262,990 coins and its circulating supply is 101,802,262,644 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

