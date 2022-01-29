TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 277.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,297,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 953,460 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 3.66% of TrueBlue worth $35,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 84,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $906.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

