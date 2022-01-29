TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.78 Million

Brokerages predict that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will announce $53.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.20 million. TrueCar posted sales of $63.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year sales of $239.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.10 million to $240.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $244.87 million, with estimates ranging from $243.60 million to $246.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 20.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 30.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUE opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $325.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

