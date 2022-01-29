TrueFeedBack Hits Market Cap of $3.90 Million (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $249,755.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueFeedBack

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

