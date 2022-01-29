TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $107.59 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00043196 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00108547 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

