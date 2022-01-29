TrueFlip Market Capitalization Hits $3.60 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded flat against the dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars.

