Tsai Capital Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tsai Capital Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 6.2% of Tsai Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after buying an additional 248,293 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,167.18.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,318.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,384.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.