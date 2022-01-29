Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tsingtao Brewery stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.83. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.