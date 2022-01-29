TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,000 shares, an increase of 2,362.1% from the December 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 32.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TSR stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. TSR has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.07.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 71.43% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

