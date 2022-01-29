TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,000 shares, an increase of 2,362.1% from the December 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 32.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TSR stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. TSR has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.07.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 71.43% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

