Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Buys Shares of 85,995 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,000. Peloton Interactive accounts for approximately 3.5% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 729.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 117,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,073,279,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 1,866,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PTON. Cowen dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

Shares of PTON opened at $25.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $157.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,426 shares of company stock worth $1,359,774. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.