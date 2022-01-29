Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Grows Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 627.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,099 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up 0.7% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.37.

Shares of OXY opened at $37.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

