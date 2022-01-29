Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 84.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,789 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up 1.2% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $2,815,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $236.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -786.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.28 and its 200 day moving average is $225.95. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.68.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.