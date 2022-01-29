Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Has $5.09 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lessened its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.4% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.51.

NASDAQ FB opened at $301.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.50 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.33.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $25,463,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,540 shares of company stock worth $110,505,067 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

