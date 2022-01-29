Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Takes $2.39 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. Robinhood Markets comprises 1.1% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $649,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,853.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. Atlantic Securities cut Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $12.73 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.90.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

