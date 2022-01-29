TurtleCoin Trading 15.9% Higher This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $116,268.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 120,952,021,444 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

