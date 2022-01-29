Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Twist Bioscience worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after acquiring an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,787,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,424,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,800,000 after buying an additional 64,179 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,189,000 after buying an additional 25,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,175,000 after buying an additional 76,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $202.18.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,182,872.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $1,139,024.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,185 shares of company stock worth $12,122,885. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

