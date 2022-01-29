Ubex (UBEX) Market Capitalization Tops $874,655.60

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ubex has traded 114.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $874,655.60 and approximately $233,692.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013032 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00281133 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

