uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.53 Million

Analysts expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to post sales of $17.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.56 million. uCloudlink Group posted sales of $17.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year sales of $73.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.76 million to $73.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $99.45 million, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $110.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 58.58% and a negative return on equity of 92.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

UCL opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.52. uCloudlink Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

