Ultra (UOS) Trading 24.2% Higher This Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Ultra has a total market cap of $296.22 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,007.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.99 or 0.00778787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.75 or 0.00241409 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00037221 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00025506 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

