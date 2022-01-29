Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 219,716 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Umpqua worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Umpqua by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Umpqua by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.14 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.