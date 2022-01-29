Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Under Armour worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 31,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAA stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

