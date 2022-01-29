Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $8.60 million and $60,191.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048866 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.53 or 0.06692913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00054381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,799.80 or 1.00093900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00051982 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

