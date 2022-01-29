UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.33% of UniFirst worth $93,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 6.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,365,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 13.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 7.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:UNF opened at $188.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $181.43 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.69.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

