Unifty (NIF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.06 Million

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded 45.1% lower against the US dollar. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $25.72 million and $3.06 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.20 or 0.00037470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.51 or 0.06748635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00052818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,889.87 or 0.99981843 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,811,267 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

