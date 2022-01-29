UniMex Network (UMX) Price Hits $0.27

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $90,648.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded up 36% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00049004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.07 or 0.06772426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,424.04 or 0.99852835 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003150 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,646,593 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

